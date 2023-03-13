North Carolina began 2023 with its unemployment outlook remaining little changed since the midpoint of 2022.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Monday the January jobless rate was 3.8%, unchanged from December and up slightly from a revised 3.6% in January 2022.

The January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.

The benchmarking, in this instance, led to modest monthly changes upward in the second half of 2022.

The revision had the March and April rates at 3.3%, representing the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic.'

By contrast, the monthly high for 2022 was 3.9% from August through November.

Still, most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

According to the monthly household report, the state's labor force rose by 6,136 to 5.17 million residents.

That represented 10,334 more North Carolinians listed as employed, though some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job.

There also was a 4,166 decrease in those listed as unemployed, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce as well as had their job ended.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 0.6%, or from 5.14 million to 5.17 million. That represents a net gain of 23,120 listed as employed and 7,121 listed as unemployed.

“While the state still is adding jobs, the rate of growth is slowing,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Should trends continue, the rates may turn negative in the first part of 2023.”

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state was up 12,600 private-sector jobs and up 2,700 government jobs from December to January.

Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends again within the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain by far was 4,900 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, along with 3,900 in construction, 1,900 in education and health services, 1,700 in information technology, 1,400 in manufacturing and 1,100 in financial activities.

Meanwhile, there was loss of 2,100 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, likely the ending of temporary holiday-shopping jobs.

Year-over-year, the state had an increase of 162,300 private-sector jobs and 7,400 government jobs.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 42,500 in leisure and hospitality, 26,900 in professional and business services, 25,500 in education and health services, 16,100 in trade, transportation and utilities, 12,800 in construction, 11,200 in financial activities, 9,900 in manufacturing and 8,000 in information technology.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.1% in December, while the U.S. rate was 6.8%. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Responses

Inflation remains the top business problem for small business owners, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

“The steady decline in fuel prices we’ve seen over the past few months has helped relieve some of the pressure on Main Street businesses,” said Gregg Thompson, NFIB state director for N.C.

“But, small business owners say they still can’t find enough people to work, and they say inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to drive up prices across the board.”

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the "big, big question remains, will the economic engine continue forward, albeit at a slower speed, or will it eventually stop and roll back, meaning a recession."

“This is the question all economists and policymakers are trying to answer.”