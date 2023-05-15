The N.C. Commerce Department said Monday it has added a feature to the NCcareers.org website.

The feature allows job applicants to use their NCWorks.gov user name and password to log in, create a personal profile, and save their career research for future reference.

The technical upgrade means there are multiple options for log-in credentials on the site, which is the state’s central online resource for career information.

Users have had the ability to log in to NCcareers using their current College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC.org) account since April 2021.

There are several different types of NCWorks users, including jobseekers, employers and workforce development professionals, but only those with an individual account can log in to NCcareers.org.

The source of funding is the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, a component of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.