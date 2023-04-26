The North Carolina economy remained on its erratic pattern, this time in a negative note from January to February, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Wednesday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 2.5% from January to February, but remains down 5.8% year over year.

The biggest factor was a 30.2% month-over-month increase in initial unemployment claims. The claims are up 65.6% from a year ago. Building permits fell 10.7% month over month, and are down 5% over the year.

“All components of the Index suggested a weaker upcoming state economy,” Walden said. “But, as has been debated all year, the big question is how slow.

“Will economic growth continue, but just at a slower pace? Or will slow growth become negative growth, which is the standard definition for a recession?”

“Either way, the economic ride will likely become bumpier. Hold on.”