NC ends 2022 with stagnant job market, 3.9% unemployment rate

North Carolina finished 2022 still on a slow upward unemployment track with the job market remaining stagnant during December.

The state Commerce Department reported Tuesday the state’s jobless rate was unchanged at 3.9%. By comparison, the rate was at 4.1% in December 2021.

The rate had dropped as low at 3.4% — the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic — for four consecutive months before beginning to increase in August.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Unlike the April through August monthly household reports, when hiring has exceeded the dropout totals, there was a 2,447 decline in those considered as employed from November to December to 4.92 million North Carolinians.

Meanwhile, 486 more North Carolinians were listed as unemployed during December for a total of 200,940.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.7%, or from 4.99 million to 5.12 million. That represents a net gain of 138,612 listed as employed and 6,123 no longer listed as unemployed.

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state was up 5,400 private-sector jobs and a loss of 500 government jobs from November to October.

Those totals can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends again within the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain by far was 4,900 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, along with 1,100 in other services and 900 in construction.

Meanwhile, there was loss of 700 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with a 600 decrease in manufacturing.

The state finished 2022 with an increase of 175,300 private-sector jobs and up 15,000 government jobs.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 47,100 in professional and business services, 46,100 in leisure and hospitality, 29,800 in education and health services, 13,600 in financial activities, 11,000 in construction, 9,900 in manufacturing, 9,100 in other services, 6,800 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 2,900 in information technology.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working. The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.1% in September, while the U.S. rate was 6.5% in December. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Responses

Inflation remains the top business problem for small business owners, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

“The steady decline in fuel prices we’ve seen over the past few months has helped relieve some of the pressure on Main Street businesses,” said Gregg Thompson, NFIB state director for N.C.

“But, small business owners say they still can’t find enough people to work, and they say inflation and supply-chain disruptions continue to drive up prices across the board.”

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the December labor market report "confirms that the North Carolina economy is slowing."

The report, along with other state-focused economic data, "strongly suggests a decelerating state economy, similar to the national pattern."

"The big, big question remains, will the economic engine continue forward, albeit at a slower speed, or will it eventually stop and roll back, meaning a recession," Walden said. "This is the question all economists and policymakers are trying to answer."