NC jobless rate continued on slow increase during November

North Carolina’s unemployment rate edged up for the fourth consecutive month during November.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday the state’s jobless rate was at 3.9%, compared with 3.8% in October, 3.6% in September and 3.5% in August.

Before the increase in August, the rate had been at 3.4% for four consecutive months, which represented the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Unlike the April through August monthly reports, when hiring has exceeded the dropout totals, there was an 8,381 decline in those considered as employed during November to 4.92 million North Carolinians.

Meanwhile, 6,442 more North Carolinians were listed as unemployed during November for a total of 200,523.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.6%, or from 4.94 million to 5.13 million. That represents a net gain of 141,302 listed as employed and 10,115 no longer listed as unemployed.

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state was up 4,200 private-sector jobs and 1,100 government jobs from October to November. Those totals can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends again within the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 4,500 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, along with 2,300 in financial activities and 1,700 in education and health services.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 2,000 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 1,400 in professional and business services, 500 in construction, 300 in manufacturing and 200 in information technology.

Year over year, the state is up 186,200 private-sector jobs and up 12,900 government jobs.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 50,500 in professional and business services, 44,200 in leisure and hospitality, 31,900 in education and health services, 14,100 in financial activities, 11,800 in manufacturing, 11,500 in trade, transportation and utilities, 11,400 in construction, 7,500 in other services and 3,400 in information technology.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working. The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.1% in September, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% in November. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Responses

Inflation remains the top business problem for small business owners, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “The steady decline in fuel prices we’ve seen over the past few months has helped relieve some of the pressure on Main Street businesses,” said Gregg Thompson, NFIB state director for N.C.

“But, small business owners say they still can’t find enough people to work, and they say inflation and supply-chain disruptions continue to drive up prices across the board.”

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said inflation’s squeeze on businesses and consumers has eased slightly in recent weeks.

“Year-over-year inflation was over 9% in the summer, but recently it’s been under 8%,” Walden said. “That doesn’t seem like much, but at least the rise in prices has been slowing.

“But, the decline in the price of gas at the pump has certainly brought smiles to our faces. “After the national price per gallon jumped to over $5 in June, we’re now seeing gas prices below $3.”

Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, said the labor market “has softened slightly in North Carolina over the past few months with weaker job growth.”

“Part of the problem is that the state’s very tight job market has made it difficult for businesses to hire. “Slightly higher unemployment may make it easier for businesses to find workers and encourage hiring.”