NC jobless rate inches up to 3.6% in September as more people exit workforce

North Carolina’s unemployment rate edged up for the second consecutive month during September with more individuals leaving the state’s workforce the primary reason.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Friday the jobless rate was at 3.6%, compared with 3.5% in August.

The rate has been at 3.4% for four consecutive months, which represented the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

By comparison, the jobless rate was 3.9% in March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Unlike the April through July monthly reports, when hiring has exceeded the dropout totals, there was a 760 decline in those considered as employed to 4.94 million North Carolinians.

Meanwhile, 4,699 more North Carolinians were listed as unemployed for a total of 184,220.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.8%, or from 4.99 million to 5.13 million. That represents a net gain of 180,599 listed as employed and 42,513 no longer listed as unemployed.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the current economic scenario “has raised an interesting question — could a recession happen, but the labor market doesn’t participate?”

“That is, for the first time in my memory, could we have a recession without big job losses and jumps in unemployment?

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 17,400 private-sector jobs from August to September, and there was a decline of 2,200 government jobs. Those totals can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends in the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 10,300 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality services sector, along with 6,700 in professional and business services, 2,200 in education and health services, 1,100 in other services and 800 in construction.

Somewhat offsetting those gains were the loss of 700 each in both manufacturing and financial activities.

Year over year, the state is up 198,900 private-sector jobs and up 3,900 government jobs since September 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in 57,900 in professional and business services, along with 53,500 in leisure and hospitality, 27,800 in education and health services, 17,000 in trade, transportation and utilities, 11,600 in manufacturing, 9,600 in construction, 9,000 in financial activities, 8,000 in other services and 4,500 in information technology.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.4% in June, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% in September. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Patrick McHugh, research manager with left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center, cautioned that “none of this dispels concerns over how we manage inflation without tipping the United States into a recession, nor erases the need to help people struggling to connect with the labor force.”