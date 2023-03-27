Another increase in North Carolinians exiting the workforce was the primary factor in the state's jobless rate dropping to a nine-month low of 3.6% in February, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.

The January and February unemployment rates reflect the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.

The benchmarking, in this instance, led to modest monthly changes upward in the second half of 2022.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

According to the monthly household report, the state’s labor force rose by just 2,343 to 5.17 million residents.

That represented 7,942 more North Carolinians listed as employed, though some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job.

There also was a 5,599 decrease in those listed as unemployed, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce or have had their job end.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 0.5%, or from 5.14 million to 5.17 million. That represents a net gain of 12,985 listed as employed and 10,988 listed as unemployed.

“While the state still is adding jobs, the rate of growth is slowing,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Should trends continue, the rates may turn negative in the first part of 2023.”

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state was up 6,300 private-sector jobs and up 2,600 government jobs from January to February.

Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends again within the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain by far was 3,700 in education and health services, along with 1,200 in manufacturing and 1,100 in the lower-rate leisure and hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, there was loss of 1,300 information technology and 300 construction jobs.

Year-over-year, the state had an increase of 136,100 private-sector jobs and 8,000 government jobs.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 37,700 in leisure and hospitality, 28,900 in education and health services, 27,600 in professional and business services, 10,200 in financial activities, and 7,600 in manufacturing.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.1% in December, while the U.S. rate was 6.8% for February. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the “big, big question remains, will the economic engine continue forward, albeit at a slower speed, or will it eventually stop and roll back, meaning a recession.”

“This is the question all economists and policymakers are trying to answer,” he said.