North Carolina’s jobless rate remained at a yearlong low of 3.4% in May as the state experienced another month of churn among the 10 private-sector categories.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday another modest increase in the state's labor force, this time by 17,275 to 5.21 million.

However, some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job.

There also was a 3,076 decrease in those listed as unemployed to 177,491, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce or have had their job end.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 0.8%, or by 40,953. That represents a net gain of 42,690 listed as employed and 1,737 listed as unemployed.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The number of working-age North Carolinians who are participating in the labor force still is below both May 2022 and May 2020 shares, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 5,700 private-sector jobs from April to May, while local and state government employment rose by 700. Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

The biggest net gain was 4,300 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, along with 3,200 in professional and business services, 2,500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 1,200 in education and health services.

Somewhat offsetting those gains were a loss of 2,400 in construction, 2,200 in the other services category and 1,300 in financial activities.

Year-over-year, the state had a net increase of 109,700 private-sector jobs, up 2.7%, and 5,300 government jobs, up 0.7%.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 30,100 in leisure and hospitality, 27,100 in education and health services, 20,000 in professional and business services, 12,000 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 6,000 in other services.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 6.9% in March, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% for May. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Easing recession worries

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the U.S. and N.C. economies have unexpectedly dodged falling into recession territory so far in 2023.

"If the path to a recession was clear, we would now be seeing a downward-trending stock market, large job layoffs and rising unemployment, households tightening their spending — especially on non-essentials — and falling housing prices.

"But instead, we’ve seen a different picture develop of the economy."

Walden cited the Dow Jones Industrial Average remain mostly on an upward trend so far in 2023, along with robust increases in jobs almost every month outside the technology sector, and existing housing prices were up in April.

"A recent poll of economists showed fewer than 50% think there will be a recession in the next year," Walden said. "This is exactly opposite of the same poll in January when more than 50% predicted a recession in the next 12 months."

Walden said the key factors in lower odds of a recession are moderating inflation, a slowing down in the Federal Reserve's pattern of increasing interest rates, and commodity prices are dropping.

Walden said there's one more socioeconomic factor to consider.

"COVID-19 has changed everything, at least for a while," in the national and N.C. economies.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if it changed the look and feel of a recession," Walden said.