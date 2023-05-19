North Carolina’s jobless rate reached an 11-month low of 3.4% in April even with an unusual amount of churn in the 10 private-sector categories, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

According to the monthly household report, the state’s labor force rose by 11,979 from March to 5.16 million residents.

That represented 16,200 more North Carolinians listed as employed, though some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job.

There also was a 4,221 decrease in those listed as unemployed, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce or have had their job end.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 0.6%, or by 30,700. That represents a net gain of 24,183 listed as employed and 6,517 listed as unemployed.

The number of working-age North Carolinians who are participating in the labor force remains below both April 2022 and April 2020 shares, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of just 3,700 private-sector jobs from March to April, while government employment was down 100. Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends again within the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 3,000 each in education and health services, and in trade, transportation and utilities, along with 1,200 in financial activities.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 1,800 professional and business services, 1,400 in leisure and hospitality services and 1,100 in manufacturing.

Year-over-year, the state had an increase of 110,600 private-sector jobs and 6,500 government jobs.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 29,200 in leisure and hospitality, 27,700 in education and health services, 17,100 in professional and business services, 9,400 in other services, 8,000 in construction and 6,700 in trade, transportation and utilities.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 6.9% in March, while the U.S. rate was 6.6% for April. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

“We see the economy slowing this spring and summer, as the earlier-than-usual pickup in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector results in a smaller-than-usual pickup this spring,” said Mark Vitner, chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital.

“Job growth for the year is likely to settle in around 2% statewide and about 1.5% in the Triad.”