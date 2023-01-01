NC not among states raising minimum wage; GOP-controlled legislature unlikely to act in 2023

For the 14th consecutive year, the N.C. General Assembly did not provide minimum-wage workers with a pay raise upon the arrival of the new year on Sunday.

As a result, about 63,000 North Carolinians remain stuck at the federally mandated $7.25 an hour set in 2009, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An additional 52,000 North Carolinians make less than $7.25 because they work in the restaurant sector, where compensation is often based more on customer tips.

If the 2021-22 sessions are any indication, the Republican near-super-majority is unlikely to take up the issue.

There was no committee action on any of the 11 Democratic-sponsored minimum wage bills.

North Carolina’s constitution does not allow for voter-initiated referendums, which gives legislative leaders the power to shelve minimum-wage bills.

“There is little discussion of minimum wage hikes in the current environment,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.

“There is a huge workforce shortage and minimum-wage employees are practically obsolete. The market has increased pay for all workers and minimum wage issues are not currently a problem.

“This appears to be looking for a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist,” Krawiec said.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper “strongly supports passing a law to increase the minimum wage, but the legislature so far has refused to consider it, Cooper press secretary Sam Chan said.

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation, said, “There is almost zero chance the General Assembly will consider a minimum-wage increase in 2023.”

“Republican legislative leaders recognize that a higher government-mandated minimum wage would blunt the state’s recent economic success, while harming the people that the minimum wage was designed to help.”

Many pro-worker advocacy groups disagree with assessments that increasing North Carolina’s minimum wage hurts potential entry-level employees.

A cottage industry exists of pro- and anti-minimum wage studies for each point of view, but no consensus on the issue.

The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said that increasing the state’s minimum wage could play a key role in attracting some North Carolinians who have voluntarily dropped out of the state’s labor force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center also cites as positive economic initiatives: an increased duration and benefit cap on unemployment insurance; guaranteed sick leave and pregnancy accommodations; and the right for private employees to collectively bargain.

“The low-wage working people of our state are facing enormous financial and logistical strain just trying to provide the basic needs for theirs,” said Ana Pardo, co-director of the Workers’ Rights Project at the N.C. Justice Center.

“The pandemic showed us that it’s not only possible to do right by working people, it’s urgently important that we do so.”

Clear differences

For the past 14 years, states have fit in one of two minimum-wage categories.

North Carolina is among 20 states that tie their minimum wages to the federal required wage. Four of those states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas, are among the 10 largest in the nation.

Although Virginia’s hourly minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 with the new year, neighboring South Carolina and Tennessee remained at $7.25.

By comparison, 25 blue, purple and red states have legislation or mechanisms legislatively approved that raise their minimum wages when certain economic conditions are met. Thirteen of those states raised their minimum wage Sunday.

Conditions for raising the wage sometimes include tying it to inflation, to the size of an employer’s workforce, or to whether an employer provides health insurance benefits.

In another mechanism, Montana is keeping its minimum wage at $9.20 an hour but mandating that businesses offer annual raises starting Sunday. Ohio businesses also are mandated to provide an annual wage increase starting in 2023.

Kokai said it’s likely some Republican legislative leaders would support North Carolina joining Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee as not having a state minimum wage at all.

Kokai said those GOP legislative leaders “understand that the real minimum wage is zero.”

“If a prospective worker cannot provide a level of productivity that matches the government’s artificial wage floor, he or she will not find a job,” Kokai said.

“That means it becomes more difficult for entry-level workers to reach the first rung of the income ladder.”

Falling behind

If the federal minimum wage was tied to inflation — as is mandated in several states with recent hikes — it would be worth $10.22 as of November 2022.

A full-time N.C. minimum-wage worker earns $15,080 per year.

That’s $3,230 less, or 17.6%, than the $18,310 federal poverty level for 2022 for a family of one adult and one child. The federal poverty level is $27,750 for a four-member household.

About 13% of North Carolinians live at or below those poverty lines, according to Worldpopulationreview.com.

Worker advocates have said the lack of a surge in the state’s labor force after federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits expired in September 2021 indicates leisure, hospitality, retail and trade sector workers signals they are opting not to return to those jobs because of low pay, along with demanding and sometimes dangerous work environments during the pandemic.

For example, the N.C. Justice Center reports that an average of more than 150,000 North Carolinians quit their jobs each month in 2021 and through August 2022.

“Every year that passes without an increase results in inflation reducing the value of the minimum wage even more — a dynamic exacerbated by the high inflation of the past year,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“On the other hand, so many states now have minimum wages much higher than the federal minimum, and the tight labor markets that have characterized the COVID-19 recovery have combined to yield wage gains for many workers, including those in lower-wage ones most sensitive to the wage floor.”

Quinterno said that a pronounced recession in 2023 “could flip those dynamics and result in more low-wage workers losing their jobs completely.”

“Even if the General Assembly didn’t want to raise the state minimum wage, it could take steps to address serious problems, such as the existence of the subminimum wage of $2.13 per hour that applies to tipped workers.

“It also could grant interested municipalities the power to set higher local wages subject to democratic processes,” Quinterno said.

GOP points to markets

It was not unexpected that the five Democratic-sponsored minimum-wage bills introduced during the 2021 session — House Bills 612, 850 and 891 and Senate Bills 447 and 673 — failed to be placed on agenda by Republican committee chairpersons.

House Bill 705, which would have set a $15 minimum wage for first responders, also did not receive a committee vote.

The same put-on-a-shelf fate held true for seven Democratic-sponsored minimum wage bills introduced during the 2019-20 sessions.

That included House Bill 832, which would have created a constitutional amendment allowing voters to decide whether to raise the state minimum wage to $12 an hour.

The lack of a minimum-wage raise for private-sector employees likely continues to sting considering the minimum pay for all full-time state government employees jumped to $15 an hour in July 2018, as approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

About 8,000 state employees, or 12% of the state government workforce, received that raise at that time, according to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has said the minimum wage remains a subject “of great debate in Raleigh,” in part out of concern for the ever-widening economic gap between urban and rural North Carolina.

Raising the minimum wage for state employees to $15 an hour “could very well signal to other employers it is time for them to reassess their salary for the low-wage earners and adjust accordingly,” Lambeth said.

“But the market should determine that, not government.”

Companies with a Triad presence that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour or committed to do so include Amazon, Bank of America Corp., Cone Health, First Horizon National Corp., F.N.B. Corp., Hugh Chatham Hospital, Novant Health Inc., Truist Financial Corp., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wells Fargo & Co.

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. maintains on its website that among its priorities it “supports current North Carolina law in establishing our state’s minimum wage based solely on the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, and prohibiting any county, municipal or other local minimum wage law or ordinance.”

The chamber also states that “we also continue to support North Carolina’s Right to Work laws for private and public employees.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that increasing the state’s minimum wage “literally is irrelevant, except for the tipping wage, where it might still be utilized.”

“Given the political makeup of the legislature, I do not see a minimum wage rise in the cards right now,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

“But the (job) market, even for entry-level unskilled work, in our area is now well above the minimum wage.

“It might still be relevant for rural areas, but not in Winston-Salem and its suburbs since employers here have had to raise wages to well over minimum wage to attract workers.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, sponsored or co-sponsored two of the Democratic hourly wage bills.

“The GOP seems to have very little appetite to raise the minimum wage. This is not limited to North Carolina,” Harrison said.

“I have also heard claims that a higher minimum wage would have a negative impact on N.C. competitiveness in attracting industry; that is debatable. It seems that the industries we have attracted to N.C. recently are not minimum wage payers, so I’m not sure those (business climate) ratings are applicable.”

Shaky wage guide

Depending on tight labor conditions can be a dicey way to determine wage levels, Quinterno said.

“The problem is that the higher minimums only last as long as conditions are tight,” Quinterno said. “Once conditions slacken, wages can fall without a legal wage floor in place.”

“Now that the federal government, at least for contractors, has higher minimum wages than $7.25 an hour creates practical incentives for firms, especially those with large multi-state operations, to use higher rates across the board for purposes of efficiency and internal uniformity,” Quinterno said.

When it comes to the Biden administration and Democratic-controlled Congress, Quinterno said there has been disappointment that they have failed — to date — “to make good on the campaign promise to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

“They seem fine with letting the states take the de facto lead on that issue and hoping for spillover benefits.

“That does, however, result in inequitable treatment among otherwise similarly situated workers based solely on where they happen to be located.”

Mark Vitner, a retired senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, continues to favor setting a “flexible” state minimum wage in North Carolina the way that Minnesota, New York and Oregon have established.

Vitner recently founded Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

“Ideally, a minimum wage would have flexibility for higher rates in large urban areas and lower minimum wages in smaller metro areas and rural areas,” Vitner said.

“What is appropriate for the minimum wage in Raleigh or Charlotte may not be appropriate for Lexington, Mount Airy or Boone.

“There should also be flexibility built into any increase in the minimum wage to allow for lower minimum wages for teenagers and a lower minimum wage during training,” Vitner said.