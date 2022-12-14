NC reaches low for private-sector, nonfatal injuries in 2021

North Carolina reached — barely — another historic low for rate of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the private-industry workplace during 2021, the state Labor Department reported Wednesday.

The rate was 2.2 cases per 100 full-time workers, down from 2.3 cases in 2020. By comparison, the U.S. rate is 2.7 cases per 100 full-time workers.

The state Labor report is based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from its survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses. The rate accounts for growth and contraction in total hours worked in industry, “which is an important factor in a state like North Carolina that has experienced significant growth.”

The 2021 rate for the state and local government sector was 3.9 cases per 100 full-time employees, up from 3.5 cases in 2020.

The rate for private industry construction in 2021 was unchanged at 2 cases per 100 full-time employees, while the rate for private industry manufacturing went from 2.5 to 2.8, and the rate for private-sector skilled nursing facilities dropped from 14.7 to 8.

N.C. Labor typically releases in late January a report on workplace fatalities for the previous year.