NC sets annual record for pledged jobs, capital investment in 2022

North Carolina has set annual records for the second consecutive year on the number of jobs pledged in economic-development projects, as well as the value of those capital investment commitments.

The state Commerce Department said Monday there were 28,690 new jobs connected to 182 business recruitment, expansion or rural development projects.

Those projects represent a combined $19.3 billion of capital investment.

Those totals shattered the previous records set in 2021 were 24,224 jobs and $10.1 billion in planned capital investments.

The Commerce report focused on projects that it assisted with, or the Economic Development Partnership of N.C.

“North Carolina continues to be the best place for people to live, learn, work and raise a family, and these economic development results show companies recognize our appeal as a business location,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

"We're building a stronger economy that works for everyone and I am excited about North Carolina’s future.

As has been cited in several recent national business climate stories, projects involving the Triad and the Carolina Core (which stretches from Mount Airy to Fayetteville) topped the Commerce list.

Those included, listed by job-creation pledges:

* VinFast’s selection of a megasite near Sanford for a $4 billion North American manufacturing and assembly factory for electric vehicles, creating 7,500 jobs;

* Macy’s decision to build its first automated fulfillment center in China Grove, creating 2,800 jobs;

* Wolfspeed’s choice of Siler City for a major manufacturing campus for silicon carbide materials for computer chips, creating 1,801 jobs; and

* Boom Supersonic’s selection of Piedmont Triad International Airport for its $500 million, 400,000-square-foot production plant, creating 1,761 jobs.

"This economic development success comes in no small part from the hard work of many local, regional and state leaders, Chris Chung and his team at the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and economic developers across the state," Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

"This success also reaffirms my vision and principles in the state’s First in Talent Plan — that our businesses, communities and workforce are more competitive, resilient and successful within a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and business culture.”

A majority of the year’s economic development projects located or expanded in the state’s more rural or economically distressed areas, with 66% choosing either a Tier 1 or Tier 2 county as delineated by North Carolina’s economic development tier system.

State law requires Commerce officials to annually rank the economic health of all 100 N.C. counties.

The 20 most prosperous counties are categorized as Tier 3, the next 40 counties as Tier 2, and the 40 most distressed counties as Tier 1.

All 14 Triad and Northwest N.C. counties, including Forsyth and Guilford, are either Tier 1 or Tier 2 counties.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,872 new jobs were supported by $22.6 million in rural grant monies awarded by the state’s Rural Infrastructure Authority. Those grants attracted more than $1 billion in private-sector investment capital.

Overall, Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division awarded grants to rural communities totaling $104.6 million in 2022 to support infrastructure development, transformative economic development projects, and community (workforce) housing projects.

Chung told a group of economic officials Friday the state is competing currently for 18 large projects, which would require a commitment of creating at least 1,000 jobs and at least $1 billion in capital investment.

On Thursday, Chung said the state has 235 active projects, with a total of $111.8 billion in capital investment, and 100,112 total possible jobs in our pipeline.