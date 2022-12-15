 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC weekly unemployment benefit claims drop by 12%

Filing for Unemployment in NC

North Carolina ranked 17th in the country last week for initial state unemployment benefit claims at 3,553, down 11.8% from the previous U.S. Labor Department report.

 Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, declining by 11.8% to 3,553 for the week that ended Dec. 10, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 4,029 for the week that ended Dec. 3. That claim week represented a 58.8% jump.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,135 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 3, compared with a revised 16,234 the previous week.

