New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 6.1% last week to 3,048 for the week that ended June 3, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,247 for the week that ended May 27.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,907 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of May 27, compared with a revised 19,368 the previous week.