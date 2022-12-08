 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New unemployment claims surge 59% in NC

3. Jobs contrast other economic signs

Weekly state unemployment claims rose by 59% last week in North Carolina to 3,869.

 AP file

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, jumping by 58.8% to 3,869 for the week that ended Dec. 3, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 2,437 for the week that ended Nov. 26.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up three spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,230 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 26, compared with a revised 14,838 the previous week.

