New weekly unemployment benefit claims drop 25% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued its recent fluctuations, dropping by 25.3% to 2,400 for the week that ended Oct. 29, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,212 for the week that ended Oct. 22.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down four spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 13,920 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 22, down from a revised 14,980 the previous week.