New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina declined last week, this time by 6.1% to 3,358 for the week that ended March 11, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 3,578 for the week that ended March 4.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,749 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 4, compared with a revised 19,249 the previous week.