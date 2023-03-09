New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina jumped last week, this time by 19.9% to 3,464 for the week that ended March 4, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 2,890 for the week that ended Feb. 25.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,279 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Feb. 25, compared with a revised 19,490 the previous week.