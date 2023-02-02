New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina were down slightly last week, decreasing 2.7% to 3,486 for the week that ended Jan. 28, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,582 for the week that ended Jan. 21.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,344 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 21, compared with a revised 18,710 the previous week.