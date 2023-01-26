Novant sets living wage increase of $2 to $17; about 4,400 employees to benefit

Novant Health Inc., one of Forsyth County's largest employers, is increasing its minimum wage for the third time since February 2017, this time by $2 to $17 an hour.

The not-for-profit system said the wage hike goes into effect March 3 with more than 4,400 employees gaining what it terms as a "living wage increase."

Novant said it had more than 29,200 employees overall, including about 8,500 in the Triad, so the raise will cover about 15% of its workforce.

The latest increase means annual salaries for affected employees will go from $31,200 to $35,360.

By comparison, Novant said about 5,000 employees benefited from the minimum wage rising from $11 to $12.50 in August 2018, while more than 2,000 employees when it was increased to $15 in January 2021.

Novant said the latest minimum wage hike, along with scheduled employee salary increases set for 2023, represents an investment of more than $100 million.

“Continuing to provide a meaningful living wage for our team members remains a top priority at Novant Health,” Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Like other health systems nationwide, our teams and our operations have been stretched beyond belief the past three years.

"Despite these challenges, Novant Health is proud to continue to prioritize our commitment to team members so they can care for our communities," Armato said.

Carmen Canales, Novant's chief people and belonging officer, said the minimum wage increase is a part of its "commitment to upward and economic mobility, which starts with looking internally and ensuring our team members have the ability to thrive."

“When we invest in our team members, we invest in their families and our communities.”

In January 2022, Novant provided employees with an extra week of paid time off, or the cash equivalent.

The living-wage scale — as calculated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — says a living wage for one adult with no children in North Carolina is $17.14 per hour, as well as $15.47 in the Winston-Salem metro area, $16.12 in the Greensboro-High Point metro, $17.70 in the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metro, $17.23 in Durham-Chapel Hill metro, and $18.56 in Raleigh-Cary metro.

However, according to MIT, the living wage for a family of two adults (both working) and two children is $22.74 an hour in Winston-Salem metro, $22.54 in Greensboro-High Point, $23.94 in Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord, $24.56 in Durham-Chapel Hill and $26.02 in Raleigh-Cary, and $23.81 for North Carolina as a whole.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University in Raleigh, said the health-care systems have “apparently assessed that the added costs of its new wage structure will be offset by higher worker quality and less worker turnover.”