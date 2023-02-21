Three Triad counties have been shifted to the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board by order of Gov. Roy Cooper.

The moves involving Alamance, Davidson and Randolph come from requests from local elected officials in those counties and recommendations from the NCWorks Commission, the state workforce development board.

The changes are scheduled to take effect on July 1, reducing the number of local workforce boards by two to 20. DavidsonWorks will cease operations by June 30.

As of July 1, Piedmont Triad Regional WDB will serve Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry, Stokes and Yadkin.

A local Workforce Development board is comprised of a group of community leaders appointed by local elected officials and charged with planning and oversight responsibilities for workforce programs and services in their area, in accordance with federal law.

Each board oversees the NCWorks Career Centers located in its counties.