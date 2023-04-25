Raytheon Technologies Corp. benefited again from a solid sales performance from its Collins Aerospace division in posting a 29% jump in first-quarter net income to $1.43 billion.

Raytheon, through Collins, has about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.

However, in February it disclosed it is eliminating up to 195 local jobs by June 30 as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

The aerospace manufacturer upheld its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance, while its board of directors declared a 59-cent quarterly dividend that's payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of May 19.

Diluted earnings were 97 cents, up 23 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.22 a share when excluding acquisition-related expenses.

The average earnings forecast was $1.11 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

"Demand across both our commercial and defense businesses remains strong and our earnings continue to grow," Raytheon chairman and chief executive Gregory Hayes said in a statement.

"Continued global airline travel and defense systems demand point to sustained top line growth, as evidenced by $21 billion in new orders and a record backlog of $180 billion across our industry-leading portfolio."

Core details

Raytheon announced in February it will consolidate its two legacy Raytheon defense business units — Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense — into one unit branded Raytheon. The consolidation is now projected to be completed in July.

Collins and Pratt & Whitney will remain separate business units.

Collins Aerospace had a 16% jump in first-quarter sales to $5.58 billion.

Raytheon said the increase was driven by a 24% increase in commercial aftermarket, a 12% increase in commercial original equipment and a 9% increase in military.

“The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the continued recovery of air traffic, which resulted in higher flight hours and higher original equipment rates,” the manufacturer said.

Pratt & Whitney’s sales rose 15% to $5.23 billion. Intelligence and Space had $3.56 billion in sales, flat year over year. Missiles and Defense had $3.67 billion in sales, up 4%.

Other details

Raytheon upheld its initial fiscal 2023 earnings projections: sales in a range of $72 billion to $73 billion, which is up from $67.1 billion in fiscal 2022; and adjusted earnings are in a range of $4.90 to $5.05 a share, compared with $4.78 in fiscal 2022.

On Dec. 12, Raytheon’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company’s outstanding common stock.

In February, Raytheon projected spending up to $3 billion on repurchasing stock during fiscal 2023.

That’s compared with spending $2.8 billion in fiscal 2022, including $408 million in the fourth quarter.

Raytheon said Tuesday it repurchased $562 million worth of shares during the quarter.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.