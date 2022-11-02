Regional workforce development boards receive grants

Three Triad and Northwest North Carolina workforce development boards have been awarded state Commerce Department grants, according to Wednesday’s news release from the governor’s office.

Boards will use the grants to assist jobseekers and small businesses with training and other services in response to a tight labor market.

These include programs for individuals who are in the reentry process and individuals with or at risk of substance abuse. Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are supporting this initiative.

The Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development board, which covers Caswell, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, received a $1 million grant. It will focus on incumbent worker training “to address the equitable recovery and growth of small businesses and micro-businesses that are currently facing talent shortages and skills gaps.”

The High Country Workforce Development board, which covers Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties, gained two grants.

A $500,000 grant enhances the availability of work-based learning opportunities, including On-the-Job Training, Incumbent Worker Training and Work Experience, for the more than 9,000 small businesses in the region. A $200,000 grant will allow community partners to provide supportive services, case management and access to skill enhancement opportunities for participants.