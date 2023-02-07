Vietnamese Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has eliminated about 80 jobs within its North American operations, as part of a restructuring initiative, Bloomberg News reported Monday.

VinFast has announced plans to open in the second half of 2024 a $4 billion production campus within a 1,977-acre Carolina Core megasite near Sanford. It has said it could have as many as 7,500 jobs at the plant with an annual production level of 150,000 vehicles.

According to the Bloomberg report, VinFast’s U.S. chief financial officer Rodney Haynes has left the company. There were job cuts in both the U.S. and Canada.

VinFast said in January it was consolidating its U.S. and Canadian strategic business and management operations into a single unit called VinFast North America, headquartered in Los Angeles.

In December, VinFast submitted a regulatory filing that serves as a registration statement for VinFast Auto Ltd. as a U.S. publicly traded company with the trading symbol “VFS.”

Some of the proceeds would be directed toward funding the Sanford plant.