Second Winston-Salem job fair for United Furniture workers to be held Dec. 14.

NCWorks of Forsyth County has added a second job fair for former United Furniture Industries Inc. employees.

The latest event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec.14 at Kaleidium North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road in Winston Salem.

United’s board of directors shut the manufacturer down without warning on Nov. 22. About 2,700 employees companywide were notified their jobs had been eliminated — effective immediately — in a company email sent at 12:42 a.m.

The most recent Triad United workforce count listed 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at the company’s 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

NCWorks, an affiliate of N.C. Commerce Department, also is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at e Goodwill Industries, 2701 University Parkway.

NCWorks is holding an informational session from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Goodwill site. The session will be focused on discussing unemployment insurance, how to search for work in today’s economy, and other services. For more information, call 336-464-0520, ext. 11324.

Job fairs also have been arranged in Davidson, Guilford and Randolph counties. They are:

NCWorks of Davidson County from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 220 E. 1st Ave. Extension in Lexington. The job fair is expected to have between 10 and 12 employers.

NC Works Career Center for Randolph County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Randolph Community College Archdale Campus, 110 Park Drive. At least 20 employers are expected to participate.

GuilfordWorks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at 607 Idol St. in High Point. It also will feature multiple employers and resource providers.

All of the events are open to the public. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for interviews.

“Partners from across the Triad recognize the need to highlight NCWorks services today,” said Wendy Walker-Fox, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional workforce board.

“Our goals are: first for these events to reach those impacted by the United Furniture closing and those looking for a new career; and to highlight the services that are available throughout the week at local NCWorks centers in the region.”