Siemens Mobility Inc. has paid $16.16 million for the 202-acre Lexington Industrial Park where it plans to operate a $220 million, 506-job East Coast production plant.

The property was bought from Front Street-Lexington LLC of Winston-Salem with the sale closing Friday, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.

Lexington Industrial Park is a public-private joint venture between the city and Front Street Capital.

The global manufacturer committed March 8 to begin production in 2024 of passenger rail cars, also known as rolling stock.

For comparison sake, Siemens had more than 2,400 employees on a 65-acre site in Sacramento, Calif., growing from 34 employees when the plant debuted.

Roland Busch, Siemens AG’s chief executive and president, said at the economic-development announcement that the Lexington plant will play a pivotal role in transforming the U.S. rail and transportation sectors through clean energy.

“This plant will be a showcase of what Made in America looks like in the future because it will help make passenger rail travel safer and more efficient in the design, production and maintenance phases,” Busch said.

Siemens officials said they chose the Lexington site because of three local factors: rail service, local workforce availability and cost of construction. The average annual wage was disclosed as $51,568.

The plant site will feature more than 11,000 feet of rail track.

“This is the perfect time and the perfect place for this project,” Gov. Roy Cooper said on March 8.

“Leading global companies like Siemens Mobility continue to choose North Carolina to build the next generation in innovative clean transportation."

The goal with the plant is meeting increasing domestic demand for passenger trains, particularly in metro areas along the East Coast.

Siemens Mobility North America said it will “fulfill the growing demand ... by producing some of the North American market’s most innovative and sustainable passenger trains.”

“Now is the moment in time for rail in America, and this facility supports our strategy to grow in close proximity to our customers, as well as provide us with the added capacity needed to push the boundaries of innovation,” said Marc Buncher, chief executive of Siemens Mobility North America.

Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes called the project transformative and the largest single capital investment in city history.

“Siemens’ announcement catapults the growth Lexington and Davidson County have recently been experiencing,” Hayes said. “The investment and jobs that this project brings to the area will improve the quality of life for countless in our community.”

How we got here

“Project Gemini” surfaced in December in local incentive packages and in legal notices.

The job creation and capital investment commitments are for five years.

Siemens Mobility is a division of Siemens. It has four core business units: mobility management, dedicated to rail technology and intelligent traffic systems; railway electrification; rolling stock, and customer services.

The state Economic Investment committee said Lexington was competing with a site in Spartanburg County, S.C., for the project.

The committee approved making Siemens Mobility eligible for up to $5.63 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program, and total state incentives of $16.8 million that include community college training assistance.

The company was made eligible last week for performance-based economic incentives from the Lexington City Council and Davidson County Board of Commissioners. The committee said the county has offered up to $8.4 million in incentives, and Lexington up to $7.7 million.

The city and county have agreed to refund about 50% of the company’s property taxes over 12 years for the county, and over 10 years for the city. Those incentives could be worth up to $30.5 million in property tax repayment.

The project will receive a $1 million grant from the N.C. Railroad Co. to assist with the costs of construction and materials needed for the on-site rail infrastructure operations.

“This project will produce an estimated 264 rail cars per year at build-out and significantly contribute to North Carolina’s railroad industry,” N.C. Railroad Co. said.

The proposed project would be done in two phases over 12 years.

Part One would involve a commitment to create at least 200 jobs and spend at least $200 million on capital investments within three years of the grant’s effective date.

Part Two would start no later than five months after completion of Part One. It would involve an additional minimum investment of $100 million and create up to 100 jobs, also with an average annual wage in excess of the Davidson average.