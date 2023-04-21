A modest uptick in private-sector hiring during March helped lower North Carolina's jobless rate to a 10-month low of 3.5% in March, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

According to the monthly household report, the state’s labor force rose by 10,703 from February to 5.18 million residents.

That represented 15,886 more North Carolinians listed as employed, though some of those individuals likely were hired for a second or additional job.

There also was a 4,983 decrease in those listed as unemployed, typically a mix of people who have chosen to drop out of the workforce or have had their job end.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 0.5%, or by 26,268. That represents a net gain of 15,354 listed as employed and 10,914 listed as unemployed.

The number of working-age North Carolinians who are participating in the labor force remains below both March 2022 and March 2020 shares, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"The same applies to the share of working-age North Carolinians who are employed," Quinterno said.

"If the same share of working-age North Carolinians had participated in the labor market as was the case in March 2020, an additional 68,500 people would be at work or actively seeking work."

Employer survey

In the monthly employer survey, the state had a net gain of 7,000 private-sector jobs from February to March, while government employment was unchanged. Those totals also can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mixed hiring trends again within the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 2,900 in education and health services, along with 2,400 in the lower pay-rate leisure and hospitality sector, 1,100 in the other services category and 800 each in professional and business services, and in trade, transportation and utilities.

Meanwhile, there was loss of 700 financial activities jobs, as well as 300 in information technology and 200 in construction.

Year-over-year, the state had an increase of 128,400 private-sector jobs and 4,500 government jobs.

The biggest year-over-year gains were 38,900 in leisure and hospitality, 27,700 in education and health services, 24,700 in professional and business services, 9,400 in other services, 8,900 in construction and 7,500 in financial activities.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.1% in December, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% for March. U.S. Labor typically updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"We see the economy slowing this spring and summer, as the earlier-than-usual pickup in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector results in a smaller-than-usual pickup this spring," said Mark Vitner, chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital.

"Job growth for the year is likely to settle in around 2% statewide and about 1.5% in the Triad."