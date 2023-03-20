The Triad’s jobless rate began 2023 with a significant increase in January as the region experienced more churn in its labor force.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday that the region's unemployment rate rose from 3.3% in December to 3.8% in January.

The December rate had matched the Triad’s monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, also reached in December 2021.

The January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.

In this instance, the benchmarking contributed to an increase in the month-over-month jobless rate in all but Alleghany County in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.

The jobless rate typically is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.

For the Triad, there was an 8,439 increase in those listed as employed to 813,153 from December to January.

Meanwhile, there were 4,067 more residents considered as unemployed month over month to 30,882.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The January rate also jumped in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.2% in December to 3.6% in January) and the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (3.6% to 4.1%).

The Winston-Salem MSA had a month-over-month decrease of 2,900 jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 4,800 job decrease.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector losses for January were 1,800 in trade, transportation and utilities, likely temporary or seasonal holiday jobs. There also were loss of 600 each for professional and business services, and education and health services.

The main private-sector gains were 200 each in construction and manufacturing.

By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains was 300 in leisure and hospitality.

Meanwhile, there were losses of 2,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,300 in education and health services and 700 in professional and business services.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 6,000 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 8,500 in the private sector and 800 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 9,200 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 8,000 in the private sector and 1,200 government jobs.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said some aspects of the state’s economy have improved in recent months, such as regular gasoline prices dropping to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Yet, he cautioned that January’s labor market report “confirms the North Carolina economy is slowing.”

Walden said that the effort to broaden the reach of state government is a good step.

“The bottom line is, with such a tight job market, pay and benefits are the biggest factors in attracting applicants.”