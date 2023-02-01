Triad ends 2022 with a 3.3% jobless rate in December, the lowest of the pandemic

The Triad's jobless rate finished 2022 at 3.3%, the same way it started the year, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The rate was 3.9% in October. The December rate matches the Triad’s monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic, also reached in December 2021.

The jobless rate typically is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.

For the Triad, there was a 4,813 decrease in those listed as employed to 804,714 from November to December.

Meanwhile, there were 4,671 fewer residents considered as unemployed month over month to 26,815.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The December rate also dropped in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.7% in November to 3.1% in December) and the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4.1% to 3.6%).

The Winston-Salem MSA had a month-over-month decrease of 1,200 jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 200 job increase.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector net gains for December were 500 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 100 each in education and health services, and in financial activities.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 500 jobs in professional and business services, 200 each in construction and in leisure and hospitality, and 100 each in government and manufacturing.

By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains were 1,000 in trade, transportation and utilities, 200 in manufacturing and 100 each in government and financial activities.

Meanwhile, there were losses of 1,100 jobs in professional and business services and 100 in construction.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 6,000 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 5,700 in the private sector and 300 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 8,500 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 9,300 in the private sector and a loss of 800 government jobs.

Employment clouds

The job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said some aspects of the state’s economy have improved in recent months, such as regular gasoline prices dropping to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Yet, he cautioned that December’s labor market report "confirms the North Carolina economy is slowing."

"The big, big question remains, will the economic engine continue forward, albeit at a slower speed, or will it eventually stop and roll back, meaning a recession?

"This is the question all economists and policy-makers are trying to answer."

The last jobs report for 2022 just came out, and it shows a North Carolina that is headed in several different directions — some encouraging, some demanding funding for the infrastructure of opportunity.

Patrick McHugh, research manager at the liberal-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said the good employment news is that "job growth continued throughout last year, even amid market turbulence and concerns about a possible recession."

"North Carolina added just over 190,000 jobs in 2022, pushing statewide employment 226,000 jobs over pre-COVID levels — a testament to the power of federal aid to speed our recovery from COVID-19, and the vibrancy of some of North Carolina’s leading labor markets."

There were net gains of 61,600 jobs in the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metro, 35,900 in the Raleigh-Cary metro and 13,000 in the Durham-Chapel Hill metro.

Those three metros combined for nearly 75% of the state's year-over-year job growth.

"By comparison, no other metropolitan area managed to add even 10,000 jobs," McHugh said. "We’re looking at some pretty stark divides that need to be addressed.

"Federal aid and a strong market in general have propelled some city economies ahead, but we’re at risk of replaying our failure to drive a truly statewide recovery."