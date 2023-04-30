The Triad’s rich manufacturing heritage and promising advanced production future could prove to be its economic Achilles heel.

A recent N.C. Commerce Department analysis determined that 43.7% of all jobs in the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro are at high risk of being eliminated by automation. The metro is comprised on Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

The five-county Winston-Salem metro didn’t fare much better at 41% of jobs. The metro consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The report represents a follow-up to previous Commerce automation studies, with subcategories including industry sector, occupational level, race and ethnicity, sex and age.

Neal Harrington, the study’s author, said rural areas of North Carolina “tend to have higher shares of employment in high exposure jobs, often larger shares than the state.”

“A strong manufacturing presence in the Greensboro-High Point and Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton MSAs contribute to these regions’ high exposure,” Harrington said.

However, he cautioned that some urban/suburban regions of North Carolina “also face high exposure and employ far more people than rural areas.”

“Severe disruption in these areas would likely have a greater impact on the larger North Carolina economy.”

The analysis is accurate in classifying the Triad as being more exposed to potential automation-related economic disruptions than the state as a whole, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“That is a reflection of the region’s economic structure, including its sizable manufacturing sector, which also is a source of comparatively high value-added, better-paid jobs,” Quinterno said.

“Nothing in this report suggests that automation will cause widespread displacement in the Triad.

“But, it raises awareness of the issues and should serve as a call for thoughtful planning on the part of area economic and workforce development officials.”

Advanced focus

The Commerce analysis is uncomfortable in part because the Triad has placed a significant wager on recruiting advanced manufacturing projects with the potential for creating thousands of medium- to high-wage jobs.

For example, over the past two years, the megasite at Piedmont Triad International Airport had gone from overlooked to landing Boom Supersonic’s East Coast operations ($500 million plant, 1,750 jobs), Marshall Aerospace USA’s maintenance facility ($50 million, 240 jobs), and an expanding TAT Piedmont Aviation ($12.8 million, 85 jobs).

Harrington said the potential automation scenario should be a familiar one to the Triad in particular.

He cited that earlier waves of automation and globalization in the 1990s and 2000s decimated furniture and textiles employment in more urban areas like the Triad.

“Manufacturing’s continued strong presence in urban areas, like the Greensboro-High Point and Winston-Salem MSAs and elsewhere in the state, introduces more exposure to these regions.”

Harrington stressed that “higher exposure does not mean a region has done something wrong or will see widespread job losses.”

“In many cases, the employment that drives a region’s higher exposure likely provides plenty of good-paying jobs in the area, like manufacturing employment in rural regions.

“But regional exposure does let us see where automation could have a greater impact as firms start to implement new technologies, allowing workforce and economic development systems to prepare accordingly.”

Previous study

The N.C. Commerce analysis is not the first to highlight the Triad’s manufacturing base for putting it at high risk to automation.

In January 2019, Brookings Institution researchers, in collaboration with McKinsey Global Institute, released a report titled “Automation, AI and the American worker.”

In it, they determined the Triad may have the most vulnerable workforce in the country when it comes to the risk of losing a job to automation and artificial intelligence.

The report ranks Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area as second in the nation for automation risk and the Winston-Salem MSA as sixth at risk, among the nation’s top 100 metros.

The researchers determined that 48.5% of all current jobs in Greensboro-High Point area, along with 48.1% of jobs in the Winston-Salem area, have the potential for being affected by automation.

Of those jobs, 29.4% of Greensboro-High Point and 28.2% of Winston-Salem-area jobs are at “high risk,” defined as being at least 70% automatable.

According to the report, what makes the Triad more vulnerable to automation includes: having a sizable manufacturing base; a significant number of low-skilled jobs; and a limited base of specialized jobs in “relatively durable professional, business and financial services occupations, combined with relatively large education and health enterprises.”

The latter point could be pivotal to the Triad given that its three healthcare systems — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. — are the largest private employers with, combined, more than 32,000 employees.

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem, said local business, civic and education officials “understand that the workforce is changing and jobs look different as technology evolves.”

“We believe strongly in our community’s ability not only to adapt to that change, but to influence it. We’re lucky to have world-class institutions that are already producing graduates with advanced skills in manufacturing and STEM careers.”

“At the chamber, we shape this conversation among all the stakeholders involved,” Owens said.

That includes promoting educational, apprenticeship and internship opportunities locally “so that our learners, from K-12 and beyond, are ready to go to work and that they can continue to develop skills that change and evolve along with new technologies.”

The Brookings researchers took a glass-half-full approach in their summation.

“The discourse appears to be arriving at a more balanced story that suggests that while the robots are coming, they will bring neither an apocalypse nor utopia, but instead both benefits and stress alike,” according to the report.

“Automation in the last 30 years has delivered more jobs to the economy than it destroyed, and so (it) holds out significant opportunity.”

An example

John H. Boyd, a global site-selection expert with The Boyd Co. of Boca Raton, Fla., said the “pace of automation in advanced manufacturing is off the charts and the rationales for investing in robotics are likewise growing.”

Boyd said North American companies spent about $2.9 billion on robots in 2022.

Boyd referred to robots as “a double-edged sword if there ever was one.”

“There is great worry regarding job losses on the part of a number of constituencies. One that first comes to mind is the labor movement,” Boyd said.

“The United Auto Workers union is stepping up efforts to organize plants throughout the booming electric vehicle sector — a sector North Carolina has done so well in attracting.

“Union organizers strongly believe that they must gain a foothold into the EV industry, including battery plants, so that workers making engines and transmissions have a place to go given the phasing out of internal combustion vehicles.”

Boyd said that electric vehicles are more labor intensive, saying they have up to 40% more moving parts that their gas-powered counterparts, and require about 30% more labor hours to build them.

“This transition in the labor sector makes right-to-work legislation in states like North Carolina that much more impactful and relevant.”

On the other hand, environmental groups support increased used of industrial robotics.

“Environmentally, robots don’t add to traffic congestion, auto emissions and storm water runoff,” Boyd said. “Robots don’t take smoke breaks that pollute the air and don’t take bathroom breaks using flush toilets that can strain public utility systems like workers do.

“A more efficient use of air conditioning in manufacturing plants is also possible through greater automation, as more areas of the plant do not need to be air conditioned — saving energy and reducing a company’s carbon footprint.

Boyd also cited that robots “can also be a counterpoint to NIMBYism and bad habits of workers,” especially in plants close to residential communities, and allow for the creation of highly automated plants in rural areas.

On the flip side, robots and the associated software and technicians to run it “are not cheap,” Boyd said.

“They are very expensive, ranging anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. Some companies find these huge capital expenditures to be unfeasible,” Boyd said.

“The fact of the matter is that ‘the robots are coming’ and that states need that business attraction incentive in their tool kits.”

Cautionary tale

Harrington said that regional exposure to automation should give economic officials, especially in rural areas dealing with population losses, a sense of urgency to develop new industries and associated workforce training.

“Slightly more exposure (to automation) in rural areas of the state could spell bad news for regions that are already dealing with slower population increases or, in some cases, losses and lagging job growth,” he said.

“Rural regions might also find it harder to recover jobs lost from automation-related disruptions which could exacerbate some of these trends.”

Yet, Harrington said that “these more exposed urban/suburban regions also employ far more people than rural areas, which could mean negative impacts from automation here will reverberate more widely through the state’s economy.”

Automation doesn’t necessarily result in employment disruptions that causes mass layoffs, Harrington cautioned.

“Job responsibilities may just change over time (subtly or dramatically), or employees may be reassigned to other jobs within a company,” Harrington said.

“This could lead to technology complementing the work of human laborers — allowing people to devote work time to other productive tasks and simply changing tasks within an occupation.”

Or, Harrington said, automation could “substitute for human labor, which might result in reallocation of labor to other occupations and industries.”

“But proactive policies can prevent or respond to disruption as it happens and lessen deleterious economic and social impacts. Education and workforce training are central to the prevention of this type of automation disruption.”

According to the analysis, between 1993 and 2021, the share of manufacturing workers with some college education or a bachelor’s degree noticeably increased, while the share with a high school diploma decreased.

“As companies implemented automation technologies, it pushed middle-skilled workers toward the lower or higher ends of the skills distribution,” according to the analysis.

Harrington said the next step in the analysis will focus on reviewing economic policies “that diminish the disruption potential from automation.”

“Recently, low wages have spared the most vulnerable workers from automation as firms have found it cheaper to pay humans than implement expensive new technologies.”

However, recent pay increases for low-wage workers “could make automating the lowest wage jobs more appealing in the future.”

Pluses and minuses

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said one example is the preparation for retraining local traditional manufacturing workers at Triad community colleges for advanced skills needed to work at Boom, Toyota North America’s plant in Liberty and the Triad’s aerospace maintenance, repair and operations facilities.

“As automation develops and becomes more capable, more human jobs will be threatened. In the short run, automation will be a solution for labor shortages,” Walden said.

“But, depending on how fast automation — like robots — expands, it could be used to eliminate existing jobs beyond those are simply not yet filled by people.”

Walden said the increasing use of artificial intelligence “could threaten jobs held by workers with college and advance degrees.”

“This could be at risk high-paying jobs in areas like the Triangle.”

Walden said it’s clear that there will be “major job disruptions” during the next several decades.

“Hopefully — as history has shown — jobs for people in new fields will be created.

“It is crucial this transition is closely followed, and that educational and training institutions, including two- and four-year colleges, rapidly alter their training to downsize programs for disappearing jobs and upsize programs for growing and emerging jobs.”