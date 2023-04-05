The Triad's job market remained in a not-too-cold, not-too-hot stage during February with the jobless rate edging down to 3.7%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

There was similar limited or no movement within the Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical areas, as well as the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The jobless rate typically is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.

For the Triad, there was just a 97 increase in those listed as employed to 813,250 from January to February.

Meanwhile, there were 914 more residents considered as unemployed month over month to 29,968.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The January rate also jumped in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.6% in January to 3.5% in February) and the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (unchanged at 4%).

The Winston-Salem MSA had a month-over-month increase of 1,100 jobs, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 600 job decrease.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector gains for February were 1,500 for professional and business services, 700 for leisure and hospitality and 200 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Meanwhile, there was a 200 loss in manufacturing.

By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains was 700 in education and health services, along with 300 each in construction and in manufacturing.

Meanwhile, there were losses of 2,700 in professional and business services and 200 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 8,800 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 8,100 in the private sector and 700 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 6,800 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 5,800 in the private sector and 1,000 government jobs.

"Job growth appears to have picked up slightly at the start of 2023," said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

"Unseasonably mild weather allowed more people to get out and about, which helped boost hiring at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Construction activity also got a boost.

Vitner said the Triad's job market remains closely tied to the performance of its advanced manufacturing sector.

"Manufacturers have long been struggling to find the workers they need to fully staff up," Vitner said.

As Boom Supersonic, Nucor, Siemens and Toyota North America prepare to ramp up hiring for their Triad manufacturing plants, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. has remained in constant interviewing and hiring mode.

Meanwhile, Collins Aerospace has confirmed plans to eliminate up to 195 jobs as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park, Precor Manufacturing Inc. is closing its Whitsett plant by Oct. 31, ending the jobs of 123 employees and 78 full- and part-time job positions are being eliminated as part of Dairy Brands Fluid LLC ending its ice-cream production line at its Winston-Salem plant.

"We see the economy slowing this spring and summer, as the earlier-than-usual pick up in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector results in a smaller-than-usual pick up this spring," Vitner said.

"Job growth for the year is likely to settle in around 2% statewide and about 1.5% in the Triad."

The number of working-age North Carolinians participating in the labor force remains below of both February 2020 and February 2022, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

"If the same share of working-age North Carolinians had participated in the labor market as was the case in February 2020, an additional 68,500 people would be at work or actively seeking work," Quinterno said.

Quinterno said the policy debate around the labor market "is a very contradictory one" both in North Carolina and nationally.

"On the one hand, we have employers in many fields complaining about a lack of workers and competing aggressively for candidates," he said.

"On the other hand, the Federal Reserve is arguing that too many people are employed and that unemployment needs to rise.

"Both can't be true, but policymakers are acting as if that is so."