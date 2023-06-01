Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A sizable decline in the Triad unemployment totals during April sent the jobless rate down to 3.2%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

The jobless rate was 3.7% during March.

The rate typically is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are no longer counted as unemployed.

Commerce reported that the region’s labor force declined by 19 from March to 820,710.

Meanwhile, those listed as unemployed dropped from 30,032 in March to 26,540 in April.

There was similar declines in the unemployment rates for the Winston-Salem (from 3.4% to 3%) and Greensboro-High Point (3.9% to 3.5%) metropolitan statistical areas, as well as with 13 of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The Winston-Salem MSA had a 600 month-over-month job gain in the 10 primary jobs categories tracked by Commerce.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector gains for April were 800 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector, along with 400 in education and health services.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 600 in the professional and business services sector, 500 in manufacturing and 100 in government.

By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had no net increase.

Leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains was 1,000 in professional and business services, 400 in education and health services, and 200 each in leisure and hospitality, and in government.

Meanwhile, there were losses of 800 each in trade, transportation and utilities, 300 in construction and 200 each in financial activities and in manufacturing.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 7,800 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 7,200 in the private sector and 600 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 5,400 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 4,400 in the private sector and 1,000 government jobs.

“We see the economy slowing this spring and summer, as the earlier-than-usual pickup in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector results in a smaller-than-usual pick up this spring,” said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

“Job growth for the year is likely to settle in around 2% statewide and about 1.5% in the Triad.”

N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden said that “whatever kind of economic slowdown North Carolina will have in the coming months, the latest information suggests it hasn’t gotten worse.”

“The glass may have moved above half-full.”