Triad jobless rate jumps back over 4% threshold in October

A significant uptick in Triad residents listed as unemployed sent the region’s jobless rate back over the 4% threshold, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The rate jumped from 3.5% during September to 4.1% in October. The Triad’s monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic has been 3.3% in December 2021.

The jobless rate can be affected by North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.

For the Triad, there was a 5,994 increase in those listed as employed to 812,535 from September to October.

There also were an additional 5,226 considered as unemployed month over month to 33,074, up 18.8%.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The October rate also climbed in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.3% in September to 3.8% in October), the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (3.7% to 4.3%) and all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The Winston-Salem MSA had an increase of 1,600 jobs from September to October, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 200 job increase.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector net gains for October were 1,500 in professional and business services, 1,000 in education and health services, and 800 in leisure and hospitality.

By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains were 1,200 in professional and business services and 700 in education and health services.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 6,700 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 6,000 in the private sector and 700 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 8,400 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 9,100 in the private sector and a loss of 700 government jobs.

State unemployment claims

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, plunging by 35.9% to 2,332 for the week that ended Nov. 19, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,641 for the week that ended Nov. 12.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down three spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,143 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 19, down from a revised 15,223 the previous week.

Employment clouds

The job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the state’s economy has been on an up-and-down pattern so far in the second half of 2022.

Walden’s monthly index, which measures leading state economic indicators, serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 1% from September to October. The index is now down 2.2% from October 2021.

The biggest factor was a 7.2% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are down 8.3% from a year ago. Building permits were unchanged month over month, but still down 15.3% over the year.

“The index’s reduction continues a pullback that began in the spring,” Walden said. “The new reading of the index is just another sign that the state’s economy will continue to slow.

“But if a slower economy causes price inflation to moderate, will it be worth it? The answer likely depends on how slow the economy becomes.”

Patrick McHugh, research manager for left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center, said that recent economic data “have some encouraging signs for working North Carolinians.”

“For the first time since costs started shooting up last year, the annual rate of inflation in the South has now come down for four months in a row.”

Yet, McHugh stressed that “with federal COVID-19 aid drying up, state leaders still need step up and help people deal crushing costs like food, child care and housing until we truly get inflation under control and every community recovers from the economic fallout of COVID-19.”