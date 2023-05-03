The Triad’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in March even though there was a slight uptick in individuals entering the workforce during the month.

The jobless rate typically is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.

The N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the region's labor force rose by 0.9%, or by 7,479, to 820,729.

Meanwhile, there was a 64 person increase in those listed as unemployed to 30,032.

There was similar limited or no movement within the Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical areas, as well as the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”

It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The jobless rate in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area dropped from 3.5% in February to 3.4% in March, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA was unchanged at 3.9%.

The Winston-Salem MSA had no net month-over-month change within the 10 primary jobs categories tracked by Commerce.

By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 1,100 job decrease.

Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector gains for March were 600 for education and health services, 200 in construction, and 100 each in trade, transportation and utilities and other services. There also was a net gain of 500 government jobs.

Meanwhile, there was a loss of 400 in the professional and business sector, as well as 300 in the lower-wage leisure and hospitality, and 100 in information technology.

Leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains was 300 each in education and health services, and in trade, transportation and utilities. There also was a net gain of 500 government jobs.

Meanwhile, there were losses of 400 each in professional and business services, and in leisure and hospitality.

Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.

There has been a year-over-year net gain of 7,800 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 7,500 in the private sector and 600 government jobs.

By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 5,500 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 4,600 in the private sector and 900 government jobs.

“We see the economy slowing this spring and summer, as the earlier-than-usual pickup in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector results in a smaller-than-usual pick up this spring,” said Mark Vitner, founder of Piedmont Crescent Capital, which provides economic consulting services to businesses, trade groups and municipalities across the country.

“Job growth for the year is likely to settle in around 2% statewide and about 1.5% in the Triad.”

N.C. State economics professor Michael Walden said most leading economic indicators "are clearly pointing to a slowing economy."

"But, as has been debated all year, the big question is how slow. Will economic growth continue, but just at a slower pace? Or will slow growth become negative growth, which is the standard definition for a recession?"

Walden said with the inflation rate moderating, the Federal Reserve "may let up on the interest rate brake, and hence save us from a recession."

"Or, with layoffs up and household savings accounts down, it may be too late to avoid a recession.

"Either way, the economic ride will likely become bumpier."