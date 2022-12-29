Triad jobless rate takes another slight downturn in November

The Triad's jobless rate continued on its up-and-down pattern in November, dropping to 3.9%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The rate was 4.1% in October. The Triad’s monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic has been 3.3% in December 2021.
The jobless rate is affected by two primary factors: workers being hired or their jobs being eliminated; or North Carolinians leaving the workforce, which means they are not counted as unemployed.
For the Triad, there was a 3,008 decrease in those listed as employed to 809,527 from October to November.
Meanwhile, there were 1,588 fewer residents considered as unemployed month over month to 31,486.
Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment.”
People are also reading…
It is typically defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
The November rate also dropped in the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area (3.8% in October to 3.7% in November) and the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA (4.3% to 4.1%).
The Winston-Salem MSA had an increase of 1,300 jobs from October to November, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had a 1,200 job increase.
Leading the Winston-Salem private-sector net gains for November were 300 in trade, transportation and utilities. There also was a net gain of 600 government jobs.
Meanwhile, there was a loss of 300 jobs in manufacturing.
By comparison, leading the Greensboro-High Point private-sector net gains were 1,900 in trade, transportation and utilities and 400 in education and health services. There also was a net gain of 400 government jobs.
Meanwhile, there were losses of 300 construction jobs and 200 jobs in professional and business services.
Economists continue to stress that the overall jobless-rate decline over the past year remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.
There has been a year-over-year net gain of 5,400 jobs in the Winston-Salem area — a gain of 5,000 in the private sector and 400 government jobs.
By comparison, there has been a year-over-year net gain of 11,800 jobs in the Greensboro-High Point area — a gain of 12,500 in the private sector and a loss of 700 government jobs.
State unemployment claims
New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, plunging by 26.9% to 2,628 for the week that ended Dec. 24, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
New claims were down from a revised 3,598 for the week that ended Dec. 17.
The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
The state was 25th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down five spots from last week.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
Labor listed 15,711 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 17, down from a revised 16,718 the previous week.
Employment clouds
The job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the state’s economy has been on an up-and-down pattern so far in the second half of 2022.
Walden said some aspects of the state’s economy have improved in recent months, such as regular gasoline prices dropping to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
However, he said inflation remains a major concern going into 2023.
“The bottom line is, most people are still struggling economically as we end one year and move on to another,” Walden said.
“Even if a person received a pay boost in 2022, it was likely less than the increase in prices they paid. If your income rises less than prices, then your standard of living has dropped.”
Patrick McHugh, research manager for left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center, said that state market data "indicate Federal Reserve interest-rate increases may be slowing job growth in North Carolina and is finally putting the breaks on soaring consumer prices."
While growth has slowed, monthly average job creation is still running ahead of last year and North Carolina employers are still on the hunt for workers.
"The most recent data we have showed employers had around 360,000 jobs on offer in October, which is higher than the same month last year."
McHugh said that "the real question is what 2023 will bring for low- and moderate-income families and workers."
"If the economy continues to cool, it won’t just be well-paid computer programmers who could see their jobs disappear.
"If we end up in a recession, state and federal leaders are going to have to step in to help, or people with the least means will pay the greatest price to as the Fed works to get prices under control."
Richard Craver: 5 stories that defined 2022
As we learned to live with COVID-19 in our communities during 2022, the local news focus on my beats centered once again on public health, legislative and economic developments.
Forsyth County's largest employer — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at more than 13,000 workers — became a part of the national healthcare consolidation churn for the second time.
After tying its future in October 2019 to Atrium Health in a "strategic combination" featuring a long-sought medical school in Charlotte, Baptist became on Dec. 2 part of the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system when Atrium merged with Advocate Aurora to form Advocate Health.
The great debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina came close to reaching an agreement between the state House and Senate in June, only to be carried over into the 2023 session by Republican legislature leaders.
That meant between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries were forced to wait another year for action as North Carolina remained one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures.
The stunning overnight collapse of United Furniture Industries Inc. on Nov. 22 permanently closed five Triad facilities — where it was reported to have had between 530 and 600 employees, including between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem. United also eliminated 199 jobs in ending local production in July.
United's shutdown — one of the largest manufacturing job cuts in the nation at 2,700 overall — sent employees into a job market offering the promise of other manufacturing employment and the nation's most stringent unemployment benefits.
A major factor of COVID-19 during 2022 involved more Triad residents becoming overwhelmed by medical debt burdens, an issue that became heated talking point in the legislature.
A local example was Kernersville resident Alicia Pender, whose life turned into a physical and emotional tailspin since her COVID-19 diagnosis in December 2020.
However, what is causing Pender the most stress, she said, is being overwhelmed by more than $30,000 in COVID-19 related medical bills.
In April, the nearly 18-year saga surrounding controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White came to a conclusion when she closed her practice as part of the indefinite suspension of her medical license issued in March.
White had been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center since 2004.
White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations six times before closing her practice, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
Atrium Health completes merger with Chicago health system. What does that mean for Wake Forest Baptist?
Atrium Health, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Friday it has completed its mega-merger with Advocate Aurora.
The great — and potentially legislative-defining — debate on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina will not continue in 2022.
These Triad furniture workers learned of immediate job cuts in a middle-of-the-night email. Now they're trying to move on.
LEXINGTON — Betrayed. Disgusted. Infuriated. Disbelieving. Devastated.
Contracting COVID-19 has sent Alicia Pender's life into a physical and emotional tailspin since her diagnosis in December 2020.
Controversial Winston-Salem Dr. Anne Litton White has closed her practice.
336-727-7376