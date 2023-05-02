Two Triad nonprofit groups have been awarded a combined $650,000 in workforce training grants from the N.C. Commerce Department.

The funds, announced Tuesday, come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The funds are being used for the ARPA Business Work-Based Learning Grant” program.

The Carolinas Associated General Contractors Foundation (serving Alamance, Forsyth and Guilford counties), received a $350,000 grant toward developing a training and work-based learning program in skilled trades related to construction.

The program will include placing “construction bootcamp” trainees in temporary positions with small construction businesses, while also supporting minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged businesses in a “business academy” program to expand their capacity and their talent pipeline.

AB Community, doing business as Knox St. Studios, serving Forsyth and Guilford, gains a $300,000 grant toward providing work-based learning and leadership/entrepreneurship training opportunities to small businesses in underserved communities.

Knox St. Studios will partner with RTriad, an information technology services and training company, and Access Center for Equity & Success, another nonprofit organization focused on the construction industry.