Unifi Inc. said Friday that a combined 200 job positions at its Yadkinville and Reidsville plants were eliminated through attrition between July and December.

The reduction represents about 10% of Unifi's domestic workforce, said A.J. Eaker, the manufacturer's vice president of finance and treasurer.

Prior to the job-reduction, which was announced during Thursday's second-quarter conference call with analysts, Unifi had about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

"Yadkinville and Reidsville comprised nearly all of the lower employee levels, with no meaningful changes in Greensboro or other global locations," Eaker said.

Craig Creaturo, Unifi's chief financial officer, told analysts Thursday that "we've allowed about a 10% reduction in our U.S. workforce ... through attrition."

"We're making sure we're backfilling where we need it. We've asked people to take on some additional responsibilities.

"We took actions to reduce labor hours to appropriate levels, allowed attrition to help normalize our employment levels, and made diligent efforts to control operating costs during this difficult quarter."

It had about 2,270 of its 3,100 employees in the Americas as of July 3. About 300 of the workforce are contract workers.

Chief executive Eddie Ingle told analysts Thursday that Unifi implement several cost-reduction initiatives during the October-December quarter that included "reducing external spend programs, minimizing overtime hours, extending production shutdown periods, delaying the backfilling of open positions to lower headcount temporarily, and lowering raw material purchases."

Eaker said that by reducing the U.S. workforce by attrition "during the demand-suppressed environment, we were able to avoid layoffs and costly actions."

"Voluntary attrition reduced our overall workforce numbers to levels that were better matched to the existing production needs. We’ve also postponed replacing certain open positions during this time.

"We look forward to higher production levels and workforce needs in the coming months with an expected return of customer demand."

The confirmation of the workforce reduction caught Yadkin County officials by surprise.

Kevin Austin, chairman of the Yadkin Board of Commissioners, said Friday that he had not heard about the reduction before being contacted by the Winston-Salem Journal.

"I heard yesterday that they just had a job fair and had nearly 60 respond with somewhere near 30 receiving job offers on the spot," Austin said.

Slumping Unifi

The workforce reduction acknowledgement comes as Unifi reported an overall $18 million second-quarter loss Wednesday, as well as a 32.4% decrease in sales to $136.2 million.

Unifi chief executive Eddie Ingle said in a Jan. 18 statement that its business “continued to face a difficult operating environment in the second fiscal quarter.”

“Our results for the period are a reflection of continued demand disruption from inventory destocking and slowed global apparel production, which has been influenced by, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 in China.”

On Wednesday, Ingle said in a statement that second-quarter sales were “significantly impacted by a sequential decline in apparel production beyond our prior expectations.”

In November, in response to a $7.8 million first-quarter loss, Unifi said it “quickly implemented meaningful cost savings actions in North America to improve the profit margins in the short- and long-term periods.”

That included “actively managing production activity and hours to align with the significant, sudden change in demand that has occurred over the last few months. This includes extended manufacturing shutdowns over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods.”

Engle said on Jan. 18 that “this weaker-than-expected demand has been prevalent across our apparel customers as they work through a normalization in their supply chains and aim to reduce excess inventories.”

“In response to these temporary challenges, we executed a number of cost controls, and other savings measures are ongoing.”

On Wednesday, Engle said “our team remained proactive and executed numerous cost-reduction initiatives and other savings measures during the period.”

“But, the headwinds caused by near-term inventory destocking efforts impacted demand from many of our apparel customers.

“We believe we have positioned the business to return to strength in the second half of the fiscal year,” Engle said. “As the apparel markets recover, we expect to see our business bounce back fairly quickly.”