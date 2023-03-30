The trustee for bankrupt United Furniture Industries Inc. is opposing WARN Act lawsuits that seek 60 days of pay and benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

United shut down unexpectedly on Nov. 22, immediately ending employment and health-insurance benefits. United had facilities in Winston-Salem, Lexington, Archdale and Trinity.

It was placed into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 18, allowing the company the opportunity to sell its assets.

The majority of companies going out of business, or conducting job cuts affecting at least 50 employees, typically file a WARN notice in which they agree to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits to affected workers.

The filing also serves to alert local and state employment agencies to begin providing assistance to workers who will be unemployed. United has not filed a WARN notice in California, Mississippi or North Carolina — the three states where it had operations.

Chapter 11 trustee Derek Henderson submitted his motion in opposition to the lawsuits on Wednesday in the federal Northern District of Mississippi.

Henderson summed up his opposition by saying that although United did not provide a WARN notice in November, he "denies that United violated the act and/or any state law because the shutdown and layoffs were due to unforeseen business circumstances, as well as the inability to obtain financing."

Wells Fargo & Co., the manufacturer's largest creditor, listed in a Dec. 30 legal filing that United was a $600 million annual revenue business before the abrupt shutdown.

The WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth, with several studies showing it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

In those instances, employees must file a lawsuit in federal court to assert WARN rights.

The former employees are requesting class-action status in the six filed WARN lawsuits, some of which have been combined.

Henderson claims former employees are barred from claims "by the unforeseeable business circumstances exception" in the act.

"At all relevant times, the debtor was actively seeking to obtain financing for the business and the debtor reasonably and in good faith believed that no prior WARN Act notice was required or appropriate, because such notice would have precluded the debtor from obtaining the needed capital," according to Henderson.

"These efforts at refinancing and to provide alternate means for its continuing in business were suddenly and abruptly rejected, leaving the debtor with no choice but to cease operations.

"The debtor acted lawfully, in good faith, without intent to deny plaintiffs or any persons alleged to be similarly situated any rights pursuant to state or federal law, including the WARN Act, and without malice or reckless indifference to their protected rights."

Wells Fargo claims

Wells Fargo has pulled no punches in its court filings in citing its disagreement with the United narrative of its collapse.

Wells Fargo said it was given “little prior notice” on Nov. 21 from United officials that they “needed substantial capital immediately, over and above amounts that would be in compliance with the credit facility between the parties, or it would not be able to fund continued operations.”

Bank officials told United they “could not agree to the request ... on such short notice without additional information, including a budget for restructuring purposes and internal credit committee approval at Wells Fargo.”

The bank said that by United shutting operations immediately, it “completely abandoned all of its properties,” leaving those facilities without security and without insurance after Nov. 30.

Wells Fargo said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting a Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

The bank has acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

It claims United has performed post-shutdown “various instances of conduct found to establish a lack of integrity,” “gross mismanagement,” “ongoing incompetence,” and “conflicts of interest” involving owner David Belford, and “lack of credibility and creditor confidence.” Belford made the decision to shut down United.

Wells Fargo said Belford’s family trust “would be a beneficiary of UFI’s proposed plan should its bankruptcy case be converted to a proceeding under Chapter 11 ... to the detriment of all creditors.”

“In its own words, UFI’s main goal in bankruptcy is to run a sale process for the company’s real-estate portfolio which UFI claims to potentially have in excess of $50 million in unencumbered value.” Wells Fargo disputes that value assessment.

United said in its Jan. 6 response to Wells Fargo’s petition, that is “founded upon false and misleading statements” and is “premised on inaccurate and grossly misleading allegation.”

WARN challenges

There have been occasional successes in a WARN lawsuit, such as in 2016 when former employees of the closed Yadkinville hospital were able to secure a settlement with the hospital’s for-profit operator.

The plaintiffs also accuse United management of “unjust enrichment and breach of contract.”

The complaint, as have the other WARN lawsuits, claims that most of the manufacturer’s 2,700 workers have not been paid their final paycheck.

Under the N.C. Wage and Hour Act, United can be liable for civil penalties of $250 per day per employee, up to a maximum of $2,000 per violation.

The N.C. plaintiffs are listed as Casia Cordova, Kalvin Hogan, Issael Rangel, Jessica Stacy and Jennifer Wilson. There were four plaintiffs from Mississippi and three from California.

The plaintiffs are requesting — as permitted by the WARN Act — 60 days’ worth of unpaid wages, salary, commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, and pension and 401(k) contributions, and other ERISA benefits.

On Jan. 31, United filed its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion, listing between 200 and 999 creditors. It did not submit a list of individual creditors and claims of what they are owed. It listed having assets and liabilities in a range of $1 million to $10 million.

The manufacturer said it estimates "funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors."

According to Investopedia, the United job cuts were among the largest involving U.S. manufacturers in 2022. The largest mass layoffs are among technology and financial services companies.

The most recent United workforce count had a combined 245 employees affected in Archdale and Trinity, along with a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

In January, Bankruptcy Court judge Selene Maddox issued a memorandum that determined Belford and its board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, Maddox wrote that “UFI and its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence.”