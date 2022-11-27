United Furniture's collapse, amid soaring inflation and consumer pull-backs, brings back unpleasant manufacturing memories for Triad

United Furniture Industries Inc.’s abrupt move last week to cease operations spurred some unpleasant manufacturing flashbacks for the Triad.

United’s board of directors informed the workforce in a 12:42 a.m. Tuesday email blast that it was terminating the employment of all its employees, effective immediately.

Among United’s 2,700 employees were at least 530 in the Triad — a combined 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem.

According to Investopedia, as of Nov. 22, the United job cuts are among the largest involving U.S. manufacturers so far in 2022. The largest mass layoffs are involving technology and financial services companies.

Industry analysts predict that United will either file for federal Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, in which it would liquidate all of its assets, or Chapter 11 protection, which could allow for a return to business as a smaller entity free of most debt.

The company email said in part that United’s board of directors made the decision to cease production immediately “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”

“Your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent, and all benefits will be terminated immediately without provision of COBRA” health insurance coverage, the email said.

More than 19 years earlier, Kannapolis-based Pillowtex conducted on July 30, 2003, the state’s single-largest job cut at nearly 4,800 employees, including 450 in Eden, as the textile manufacturing giant closed all 16 plants, also with little public warning.

At 7,650 employees companywide, Pillowtex was the largest mass layoff ever at a textile company in U.S. history.

Pillowtex officials said the company did not have enough cash on hand to continue operating. The manufacturer did file a WARN Act notice with the N.C. Commerce Department.

United’s shutdown also brought back memories of more than 7,000 lost Triad furniture manufacturing jobs — foremost in Davidson County — an economy-defining hemorrhaging lasting through most of the first decade of the 21st century.

What do the three devastating manufacturing setbacks have in common?

Each was affected by inflationary or recessionary economic conditions that affected consumers’ discretionary spending capabilities, lower-cost import competitors and poorly timed or executed expansion moves.

United, based in Okolona, Miss., made promotional to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand, which it acquired in November 2017 from Heritage Home Group. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

It’s the nature of promotional products that the peaks and valleys tend to rocket from one extreme to another as consumers feel comfortable or tight with their discretionary spending.

There had been industry speculation since the filing of the June WARN notices that United was in negotiations with its lenders, which may have led to the abrupt decision to shut down operations.

Robert Cottam, a former consultant to United, said most employees likely had no clue a complete shutdown was coming.

Cottam said local employees had told him that production had been picked up in recent weeks to produce more promotional products for the holiday shopping season.

“The decision caught most employees blindsided,” Cottam said.

The Daily Journal of Tupelo, Miss., quoted United employee Denise Alomari as saying she thought the overnight email “was a hack, but then folks started calling and I realized it was real. My heart just dropped.”

“I went to work (Monday) and it was everything as normal. Nobody said a word. There was no hint about what was going to happen.”

The Dally Journal also quoted Jeff Jones, a line supplier for United for more than 30 years, who said, “we’re just all devastated. We didn’t see it coming.”

Jones said the company had reduced hours recently, but that this was unexpected.

“I’ve been with the company through several owners and names. We’ve always bounced back. In the email, they made it perfectly clear there’s no bouncing back from this,” he said.

Sudden, predictable

United’s collapse came suddenly, yet predictably, amid soaring inflation, particularly in record prices at the gas pump.

United benefited, as did much of the home furnishings industry, from a boom in sales starting in 2019 and lasting through the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2019, United announced plans to add up to 500 employees — including 70 to 90 in the Triad — because of heightened demand for its products.

“Our company is pleased to be expanding our U.S. workforce in response to the sustained and growing demand for our products, including our newly acquired Lane branded products,” said Larry George, United’s president at that time.

Cottam said United had a strong production year in 2021.

However, this year’s surge in inflation, particularly involving record-level gasoline prices, caught United suddenly with too much inventory and its vendor customers and their consumers cutting back on planned purchases.

“Retail, especially at low- and lower-middle price points, has really slowed” among home-furnishings stores, said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for High Point-based Smith Leonard PLLP.

“I don’t know for sure, but I would guess maybe some standing orders may have been canceled.”

In June, United filed a WARN Act notice in North Carolina and Mississippi.

United confirmed in the N.C. WARN notice that it would end manufacturing on July 29 at its 850,000-square-foot plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, formerly known as Hanesbrands Inc.’s Weeks plant. The production shutdown affected 199 of 272 employees at that location, which was converted for just four months into an East Coast distribution center.

At the same time, United’s High Point plant at 315 Kettering Road was shut down, affecting 72 employees.

Management acknowledged in June that some vendor customers, as well as the end-use customer, were canceling orders as they were tightening their corporate and household financial belts.

United general counsel Andrew Payne said in the WARN notice that both Triad plants had been affected by United business customers that chose not to buy home furnishings they had already ordered and which had already been made. The company cited a similar reason in the Mississippi WARN notice.

“Companies making durable products, which consumers can postpone purchasing in times of economic uncertainty, tend to be the hardest hit when the economy slows and recession fears increase,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

“It appears United Furniture is an unfortunate example of this fact.”

United also was likely affected significantly by the cooling residential housing market due to the jump in mortgage interest rates.

“Another source of potential demand disappears” for United, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

Canary in the coalmine?

United’s collapse could represent a canary-in-the-coalmine scenario for not only the home furnishings industry, but also the Triad’s manufacturing base.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Nov. 12 that a flashing red-light economic warning is emerging from the latest round of quarterly earnings reports among several manufacturers.

The manufacturers — representing a broad base of consumer products such as apparel and fabrics (Culp Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., and Unifi Inc.), firearms (Sturm, Ruger & Co.), nutritional food (Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.) and pools (Hayward Industries Inc.) — are cautioning that cooling demand and continuing COVID-19 pandemic-spawned supply chain challenges are driving down their quarterly profits.

As a result, inventory levels are increasing among key retail customers.

The manufacturers’ responses have been to implement cost-cutting measures, such as reducing production hours and cutting back on marketing and capital investment spending.

Perhaps the most unnerving is talk about trimming their workforce even as many employers struggle to get responses to their “Help Wanted” signs.

“Many manufactured items can be postponed, especially if businesses are uncertain about the economic future,” Walden said.

“Downturns in manufacturing are usually a leading indicator of recessions. Hence, as manufacturing activity slows and possibly contracts, the odds of a recession increase.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said in reference to United that “there is definitely a lot more of these types of layoffs and closings to come.”

“The current job market is not nearly as strong as the unemployment numbers make it appear.

“I expect the current downturn to last at least six to nine months, while the first signs of an upswing will not be seen until summer at the earliest,” Madjd-Sadjadi said. “Even then, it is likely to be a tepid recovery.”

Harsh dose of reality

The affected United employees have entered into a North Carolina unemployment insurance benefits system that provides the lowest number of benefits weeks — at 12 — in the nation. Florida also provides just 12 weeks of UI benefits.

North Carolina provides a maximum weekly benefit of $350, which is the ninth lowest in the country.

Of the eight states that provide a lower weekly benefit, the five lowest (Mississippi $235, Arizona $240, Louisiana $247, Tennessee $275 and Alabama $275) provide up to 26 weeks.

Those limited state unemployment benefits were put into place by a Republican super-majority during the 2013 session.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said in February 2013 that the sharp decline in state UI benefits would not have been so noticeable if the state had been paying what neighboring states had been all along.

The maximum weekly UI benefit was $530 before it was cut in House Bill 4 to $350. The number of weeks was dropped from a maximum of 26 to a sliding scale of 12 to 20 weeks depending on increases and decreases in the state’s unemployment rate

With no federal COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the United employees only qualify for new regular state unemployment-benefits.

The N.C. Commerce Department said Wednesday that its NCWorks employment officials are preparing to assist affected United employees.

By comparison, Mississippi economic officials began organizing job fairs within 12 hours of the United employee memo becoming public.

One’s loss, another’s gain?

One silver lining for the United employees in the Triad is that there remain many businesses, including in manufacturing, that have remained in hiring mode throughout 2022.

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said that “skilled talent is in-demand right now, particularly in the manufacturing industry.”

“We are optimistic about the job market as employers are looking to add to their manufacturing workforce.

“We are in communication with companies that are looking to share current openings with the workers impacted by this closure.”

Perhaps most pertinent to the United employees, is Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. in Advance.

Ashley has more than 1,600 employees in its massive 3.8 million square feet of production, warehouse and distribution space.

Egger Wood Products LLC pledged to be at 770 employees at full production capacity in its Linwood operational hub, of which 400 would be created in a $300-million first phase expected to take six years.

The plant’s workforce is at about 450 as of December 2021. It has announced plans to add up to 40 jobs and spend $50 million to build a $30 million recycling center by early 2023, as well as add a third production line this year.

In August, Imaflex USA Inc. announced plans to add 37 jobs as part of a $15 million capital investment toward a facility expansion in Thomasville.

Imaflex USA is an operation of Imaflex Inc., a Montréal-based developer and manufacturer of polyethylene and metalized films and bags. It began production in Thomasville in 2006 and currently has 90 employees.

United’s employees, particularly in Lexington, should be highly sought by manufacturers, said Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission.

“United’s local workforce is one of the most productive in their entire organization,” Goodson said.

“Fortunately, all of these employees should easily find new careers with other companies.

“N.C. Commerce and DavidsonWorks will certainly be working with local industry to reach out to everyone affected to find new opportunities.”

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, confirmed Nov. 16 it has picked Winston-Salem for an expansion that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the city.

The company is establishing its North American headquarters here and moving production from Greensboro, but it is also embarking on a significant expansion in North America from around 200 employees now.

Ziehl-Abegg plans to grow to more than 500 employees, and local officials say that in 10 years it could have 800 hires here.

There are several small- to mid-size manufacturers that have recently expanded or moved into industrial parks in Davie County, such as global chemical company Scott Bader, Liberty Storage Solutions, Dr. Friest Automotive, Sportsfield Specialties and Carolina Shutters & Blinds.

Also, Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has been trying to fill about 100 full- and part-time jobs at its regional distribution center in Statesville.

More down the road, there’s also the planned Toyota North America electric-vehicle battery plant planned in Randolph County where at least 2,100 jobs are projected at full production in 2025.

There’s also Boom Supersonic planning a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport with at least 1,761 jobs at full production in 2030.

“While job losses always are bad, being able to enter a tight labor market increases the odds of rapid reemployment,” Quinterno said.

“That depends, of course, on the individual employees and their personal circumstances.

“For some, retraining and workforce services may be important, which is why efforts to prevent people from using services they otherwise are eligible for are short-sighted.”