New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina declined last week, this time by 2.3% to 3,309 for the week that ended March 25, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,386 for the week that ended March 18.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,830 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 18, compared with a revised 18,768 the previous week.