Weekly new state unemployment claims surge 39% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, jumping by 39% to 3,656 for the week that ended Nov. 12, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 2,633 for the week that ended Nov. 5.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up four spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 13,725 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Nov. 5, down from a revised 14,543 the previous week.