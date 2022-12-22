Weekly unemployment benefit claims continue on slow decline in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued their recent fluctuations, dropping by 5.9% to 3,471 for the week that ended Dec. 17, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,691 for the week that ended Dec. 10.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,821 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 10, compared with a revised 15,950 the previous week.