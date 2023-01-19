 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop 5% in NC

  • 0

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina remain on an ebb and flow pattern, declining by 5% to 3,929 for the week that ended Jan. 14, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 4,138 for the week that ended Jan. 7.

David Rhoades, an N.C. Commerce Department spokesman, said that as of Jan. 4, 157 former United employees had filed for unemployment insurance benefits. He said at least 99 were approved and had received their first benefit check.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,094 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 7, compared with a revised 17,795 the previous week.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Debunking myths about building credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert