Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop 5% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina remain on an ebb and flow pattern, declining by 5% to 3,929 for the week that ended Jan. 14, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 4,138 for the week that ended Jan. 7.

David Rhoades, an N.C. Commerce Department spokesman, said that as of Jan. 4, 157 former United employees had filed for unemployment insurance benefits. He said at least 99 were approved and had received their first benefit check.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,094 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 7, compared with a revised 17,795 the previous week.