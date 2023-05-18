New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 3.7% last week to 3,481 for the week that ended May 13, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,616 for the week that ended May 6.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,740 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of May 6, compared with a revised 18,151 the previous week.