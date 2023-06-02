New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina fell by 17% last week to 3,025 for the week that ended May 27, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,635 for the week that ended May 20.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down four spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 18,489 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of May 20, compared with a revised 19,065 the previous week.