New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina reversed a recent downward trend last week by increasing 2.2% to 3,337 for the week that ended June 10, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 3,264 for the week that ended June 3.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 19,190 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of June 3, compared with a revised 19,739 the previous week.