Weekly unemployment benefit claims tumble 21% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 20.8% to 2,694 for the week that ended Oct. 15, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 3,401 for the week that ended Oct. 1.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,201 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 8, down from a revised 15,155 the previous week.