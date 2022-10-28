 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly unemployment claim rise by 10% in NC

3. Jobs contrast other economic signs

Weekly unemployment claim climbed by 10% last week in North Carolina to 3,075.

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina continued its recent fluctuations, increasing by 10% to 3,075 for the week that ended Oct. 22, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 2,797 for the week that ended Oct. 15, but still down from 3,401 for the week that ended Oct. 8.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 15th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up three spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,083 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 15, down from a revised 14,938 the previous week.

