New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina declined last week, this time by 5.9% to 3,265 for the week that ended March 18, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were up from a revised 3,471 for the week that ended March 11.

By comparison, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,852 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 11, compared with a revised 18,639 the previous week.