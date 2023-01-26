Weekly unemployment claims drop 15% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina remain on an ebb and flow pattern, down by 14.8% to 3,450 for the week that ended Jan. 21, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 4,048 for the week that ended Jan. 14.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 17,922 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 14, compared with a revised 18,095 the previous week.